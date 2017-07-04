Rwanda: Reg, Patriots to Battle for Hoops Playoffs Title

Reigning league champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and former champions Patriots will battle for this year's playoffs title after both sides sealed their final slots on Sunday at Amahoro indoor stadium.

The two basketball giants made it to the final after winning their second games against their opponents in the best-of-three semifinals series and will now faceoff in the best-of-five final series slated to get underway this coming Friday.

REG which is chasing a treble in their maiden season knocked out Espoir after winning the second game 87-76.

They progressed with a 2-0 aggregate score following a slim 63-60 win in game one which took place on Friday.

This will be REG's first playoff final following their establishment before the start of the just concluded season.

The Energy Group affiliated side has had an outstanding season where they have already scooped the league and Genocide memorial regional edition titles.

On the other hand, Patriots also saw off reigning Heroes' day champions IPRC-Kigali after winning the second game 74-69 in a highly contested game.

The two sides ended the normal playing time tied on 60 points, which forced an extra five minutes to decide the winner and a very experienced Patriots roster led by captain Aristide Mugabe and point guard Cedar Sagamba overpowered them by dropping 14 points while IPRC-Kigali managed to drop 9 points hence the former wrapping up the game with 74-69.

Mugabe dropped 16 points while Sagamba contributed 14 points to guide Henry Mwinuka's side to victory.

Both sides will be looking to win their first playoffs title in their history. Last season's winner IPRC-South failed to defend their title after finishing fifth.

Meanwhile in the ladies' fray, IPRC-South were the first team to advance to the finals after knocking out defending champions Ubumwe.

On Sunday, they defeated them 61-53 to advance on a 2-0 aggregate following a 65-51 win in game one while league champions APR were stunned by The Hoops in game two defeating them 61-48 to force a third decisive game scheduled for today at Amahoro indoor stadium. In game one, APR had beat them by 61-56.

Today

Women Game 3

APR Vs The Hoops 3pm

Friday

Playoffs finals

Men Game 1

REG Vs Patriots 8pm

Sunday

Semifinals

Game 2

Espoir 76-87 REG

IPRC-Kigali 69-74 Patriots

Women

Game 2

Ubumwe 53-61 IPRC-South

The Hoops 61-48 APR