Zimbabwe: Govt Reassures Civil Servants On Bonuses

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to pay civil servants their 2016 bonuses, saying all its workers will receive their 13th cheque by next month.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira yesterday said Government would not disappoint the civil servants.

Government staggered payment of 2016 bonuses because of resource challenges, but most of the civil servants have already been paid.

Speaking during the commemoration of the Africa Public Service Day in Masvingo yesterday, Minister Mupfumira said bonuses would be paid without fail.

"I want to assure you that Government will abide by the dates that were announced for the payment of bonuses and by August this year all the civil servants would have been paid their dues," she said.

"The money is definitely coming. The payments are being staggered, but the money is definitely coming through."

Minister Mupfumira applauded the civil servants for working hard for the success of Command Agriculture.

The country expects over four million tonnes of grains this season.

President Mugabe last week described Command Agriculture as a "beautiful programme".

"The Command Agriculture programme was also a huge success because of you," said Minister Mupfumira. "The foot soldiers were greatly committed to its fruition. It is through your hard work and unity that the drought mitigation strategy has been a success."

Minister Mupfumira said Government was committed to improving conditions of service for its workers, as evidenced by the creation of the National Building Society bank (NBS).

The bank is owned by the National Social Security Authority and has a number of facilities aimed at cushioning civil servants from economic challenges.

Minister Mupfumira said the NBS Masvingo branch will open its doors to the public before year end.

"This year we have NSSA and its subsidiary NBS," she said. "The building society seeks to promote social security through decent and affordable housing, access to a cocktail of loans and other financially inclusive packages delivered in a transparent and efficient manner.

"NBS is here in full force to open your accounts, which will be a gateway to housing loans, mortgages and other loans."

In his address at the meeting, Public Service Commission chairperson Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah urged civil servants to remain resilient in the face of challenges.

"We must surely thank President Mugabe for making sure civil servants were given their 2016 bonuses after he personally ordered that the money be paid," he said.

"Civil servants must continue to work hard even in the face of challenges so that our country develops."

Dr Nzuwah dissuaded civil servants from "continuously" demanding pay rise.

"This issue of civil servants pushing for salary increment has its own fair share of problems, because the moment a pay increment for Government workers is announced, everything else also goes up, from rentals to transport fares, so we must always put that in mind," he said.

Dr Nzuwah said it was wise for Government workers to negotiate for non-monetary incentives.

The Africa Public Service Day is commemorated on June 23.