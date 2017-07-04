4 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Darfur Join Drive Against GBV

The Rwanda Formed Police Unit (RWAFPU II) currently deployed in the capital Juba under the UN Mission in South Sudan have joined efforts to raise awareness against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The awareness, which was launched last week, is being conducted through a football tournament organized by the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), to which Rwanda police peacekeepers took part.

The tournament brought together 8 football teams including RWAFPU II , UNMISS Female Team, IDP Female Team, Nepal I FPU, China Battalion, Ethiopia Battalion, Nepal Battalion, IDPs (PoC I) and IDPs (PoC III).

The RWAFPU II beat Ethiopia 3-1 before seeing off Nepal 1with a 2-1 win to qualify for the finals.

The Rwandan peacekeepers will play PoC1 in the finals.

Men and women from the RFPU II showcased the Rwandan culture through performing some dances; this attracted a throng of IDPs.

While officially launching the campaign, UNMISS Police Commissioner, Commissioner of Police (CP) Bruce Munyambo, called for "close partnership" between peacekeepers and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to ensure that the scourge is collectively addressed.

"This campaign was organized primarily to enhance mutual trust and create a good working environment between UN and the IDPs to ensure a safe and secure environment in the Protection of Civilian sites," the Police Commissioner said.

"GBV frustrates the most basic human rights, but is also a potential security threat especially in the PoC (Protection of Civilian) sites," he added.

"We have much confidence that such crimes and other criminal activities could be effectively prevented once people are educated on the dangers of GBV, and most importantly, on the role they need to play to end the scourge."

CP Munyambo observed that the partnership of peacekeepers and IDPs through sports activities like football creates room for discussions whereby the locals gain trust of the peacekeepers, open up and work together to address the vice.

The event was also graced by Girmay Gebrekidan, the UNPOL Chief of Staff and other UN officials as well as thousands of IDPs.

