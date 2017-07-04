Harare — Three sex workers have landed in the dock after they allegedly robbed a client while armed with a scissors after threatening to send his nude photos to a local tabloid.

Yeukai Tsandukwa, 27, Gailah Muroyi, 25, and Gamuchirai Musviki, 24 appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta facing robbery charges.

The trio were remanded in custody pending bail ruling on Tuesday.

The State, led by Linda Gadzikwa, opposed bail, arguing that the trio have several similar cases pending before the courts.

Muroyi has been in custody for over three months for robbery cases and was only released recently. The other accomplices were being tried while out of custody.

According to the State, on June 27 this year, the trio hatched a plan to rob one Trust Mutero, aged 45.

Court heard it was around 5pm when, acting in common purpose with her accomplices, Muroyi lured Mutero to her business lodgings.

The other accomplices still on the run were said to be Natasha Jirira, Nyasha Madzivanyika as well as one Mike and Tichaona Mujuru who appeared in court on Saturday.

It is alleged that upon entering Muroyi's room, Mutero was threatened with death by the accused.

Court heard Muroyi and her accomplices demanded cash and threatened to send Mutero's nude photos to Harare tabloid H-Metro.

She then took $120 from his wallet as well as mobile phones and bank cards.

It is alleged that the conspirators then demanded personal identity numbers for his bank and Eco-cash account.

Court heard the gang then transferred $500 into Musviki's phone. They then made a mobile bank transfer of $1,400 into Tsandukwa's boyfriend Sam Makonese's bank account.

After that, they went to a service station where they purchased fuel before they were given $450 as cash back from the transaction.

They released Mutero around midnight. Prosecutors said he suffered a prejudice of $2,500 and nothing was recovered.