The man at the center of a sex video posted on social media that recently shocked the nation, identified as Mohammed Sambola, is said to have left the country.

Information reaching the Daily Observer from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) said Sambola has lost all of his jobs, as assistant MFDP minister and economics lecturer at the University of Liberia and the United Methodist University. Since the video was exposed through the Unity Party's Facebook chat room, many Liberians, particularly women, have expressed abhorrence at the posting of the video, saying Sambola's action is disgraceful and has exposed one of the many immoral and indecent acts prevalent in the Liberian society.

His partner, identified as Mecosa Siryon Sirleaf, who was employed by Red Hill FM of Monrovia, has also reportedly 'gone underground' due to the enormity of people's negative and unfavorable statements on her action. The video showed the married Sirleaf performing fellatio (the act of stimulating a man's penis with the mouth for sexual pleasure) on her lover, Sambola. Though there have been many condemnations of Sambola's action, there are others who see the video as God's way of exposing the adulterous couple.

Allen James, who said he is a fellow at the Graduate School of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences in China, exclaimed: "What a disgrace!"

Joseph Kolee Kortu of the University of Liberia said "I hope the Ministry of Gender is currently counseling the man who married Mecosa. I really care more about her husband than anyone!"

Andrew Tarr of Monrovia said, "Why was he not immediately apprehended, but let to flee?"

Gobeh Kullie, also of Monrovia, said, "I am not happy but this will serve as a deterrent to those would-be unfaithful partners, mainly the females; let them be publicly disgraced."

Aslaye Salia, who described himself as self-employed, said "This is what a married woman deserves when she engages in cheating or sleeping with another man. She has disgraced her own womanhood, and not all Liberian women."

While there has been more condemnation of the woman, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), however, condemned the act in the strongest term and put the blame squarely on Sambola. In a press release, the MGCSP described the sex video as a disgraceful and uncivilized action that further undermines the dignity of womanhood.

The ministry said its investigation revealed that the video was made a long time ago but was made public due to an undisclosed misunderstanding between the lovers. "The recording and subsequent release exposure of said video are devilish, embarrassing and malicious. It is a serious violation of the privacy of womanhood," the release said. The ministry also indicated that the recording has the propensity to further present a negative picture of the dignity of Liberian women, an act that must never be tolerated.

The MGCSP reportedly invited the Ministry of Justice to apprehend Sambola, a revelation that many are blaming for Sambola's departure for either Sierra Leone or Guinea.