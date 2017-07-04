South Africa: Kings Set Up Camp At Sun City

The Southern Kings arrived back in Johannesburg from their trip to Argentina in good spirits on Monday following a hard-fought 31-30 Super Rugby victory over the Jaguares on Saturday.

The team then traveled to Sun City, where they will camp for the rest of the week in preparation for their next assignment against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Upon arrival in South Africa, team doctor Konrad von Hagen was pleased that the side returned with no major injury concerns following the grueling encounter with the tough Jaguares.

Von Hagen was announced that, with the exception lock Wilhelm van der Sluys who had suffered a concussion in the Buenos Aires match, there were no other injury casualties in the team.

"Our only concern at the moment is our lock, Wilhelm van der Sluys, who was concussed against the Jaguares. He has been showing great progress since the match. He will follow the usual concussion protocol and we will take it day by day," said Von Hagen.

"We are pleased not to have any other injury concerns. The rest of the squad is doing well and we had a good trip from Argentina on our way back home."

The Southern Kings have to date won five of their Super Rugby matches this season and have two remaining fixtures - against the Bulls at 17:15 on Saturday and a last round encounter with the Cheetahs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 19:00 on Friday, July 14.

