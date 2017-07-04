3 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Scores of Nomadic Families Impacted

By Zulfa Musa

Arusha — Hundreds of families of nomadic pastoralists living in the lowland areas of Arumeru District are among scores of herdsmen heavily impacted by climate change, a phenomenon associated with drought conditions.

This was revealed by Giorgio Colombo, the Director of Oikos East Africa, an Italian non-governmental organization carrying out a number of community support projects in Arusha Region. Equally thousands of other families of cattle keepers in Arumeru, Longido and other drought prone districts in the northern regions continue to lose large herds of cattle due to insufficient rains in the last few years.

The official added that they had reached out 4,000 families in various villages in Uwiro ward where the latter were being assisted in embracing irrigation agriculture using stream water from Mt Meru. The villagers have been assisted in cultivating drought resistant crops such as pigeon peas and sorghum, among others with Ngarenanyuki Primary School hosting demonstration farms.

Oikos has also supported the construction of earthen dams with a capacity of storing 40,000 square metres of water for both livestock and domestic consumption.

According to the NGO official, large herds of cattle and goats die each year in the area due to a shortage of pastures and water.

A resident of Engutukoiti village, Mr Saruni Ole Kilanga said, dry spells had led to the increased felling of forage trees, favoured by livestock, for fuelwood. Another villager Ms Dainess Mosses said the Oikos organization had also assisted them in income generation projects, including processing of hides and skins from their dying livestock.

