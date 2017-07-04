3 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Five-Year Strategic Scheme Launched to Support SMEs

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — A technology innovation enterprise based here has launched a five-year strategic plan aimed to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in enhancing their innovations for commercialisation.

This was said by the Executive Director of Kakute Project Company Limited (KPCL), Mr Livinus Manyanga, who explained that the plan would focus on sustainable technology business incubation notably renewable off grid energy and rural technologies.

"We aim to create vibrant innovation and technology business model that will deliver social and economic benefits to Tanzanians," he said

"This strategic 2016-2020 plan is as much a story of the shifting reality technology innovation as it is about the incubation model," he said in an interview as the entity celebrated its 20th anniversary since it was established.

Other key technology innovation and business development areas in which Kakute will work with other stakeholders include water and sanitation, food security and land use plan.

"We need business facilitation, strengthening of trade and investment support institutions, women economic empowerment, environmental issues and many more," he added.

Kakute was established in November 1995 to take over and manage the edible oil processing project, dubbed T-Press, which was operated by the Centre for Agricultural Mechanization and Rural Technology (Camartec) and other organizations.

Within five years, the company spearheaded the development of oil seed farmers' enterprise value chain in Arusha Region, including sunflower, sufflower and moringa oleifera and commercialization of T-Press activities.

Between 2000 and 2005, the Arusha-based KPCL focused its activities on initialization, development and implementation of Jatropha project in Tanzania. From 2010 to 2015 it partnered with Mobisol, a solar energy firm in implementation of solar energy proimotion and as well develop a solar business model that has worked successfully reaching out thousands of homes.

