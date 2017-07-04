3 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Success As Sagcot Initiative Expands

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

The government plans to roll out the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot) initiative countrywide to ensure agriculture plays a pivotal role in the country's industrialisation process, a senior government official has said.

Before as its name suggests, Sagcot, which brings together the government, the private sector and international donors to boost agricultural growth, was limited to Tanzania's southern highlands.

However, the government has realised that the initiative can be applied also to other parts of the country. "Basically, much of what is contained in the agricultural sector development programme 2 (ASDP 2) has been adopted from Saggot. We have realised that this is the best way to develop agriculture, which is directly linked to industrialisation," said the director of training in the ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Yongolo Said. Mr Said, who represented the ministry's permanent secretary, was speaking during a networking dinner that brought together senior government officials from all ministries, departments and agencies that work closely with the Saggot Centre in Dodoma on Friday evening.

He said implementation of ASDP 2 was scheduled to start in 2017/18 and it had been budgeted for the ministries of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Industry, Trade and Marketing and the ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities). Speaking during the event, Sagcot Centre chief executive officer Geoffrey Kirenga said during the past seven years of implementing the first phase of ASDP - from which the Sagcot initiative was born - Tanzania managed to remain a relatively hunger-free nation. "Much as there have been some challenges, this is quite unusual to most African countries. So, there have great strides to be proud of," he noted.

"Sagcot seeks to mobilise $3.5 billion of investments in agriculture by 2030," he said, noting that so far, $566 million had been invested in various projects.

"This has helped 16,384 farmers to turn into commercial farmers. At least 38,477 hectares have been cultivated, yielding $50 million in annual farming revenue," he said.

Tanzania

Prosecution Added More Six Counts to Tegeta Escrow Suspects

Prosecution has added six more counts against the key suspects in the infamous Tegeta escrow scandal, Mr Harbinder Singh… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.