Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday directed police to ensure that those sympathising with suspects who are in remand help in investigations.

Speaking during the launch of the Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project (DSMGP), President Magufuli cautioned politicians against "reckless talk" and let the government do its job.

"The police shouldn't be scared of someone's face or movement. They shouldn't be intimidated because someone walks faster or runs or walks slowly...they need to explain their remarks while locked up," he said without mentioning names.

President Magufuli said some of those being held were key suspects in killings in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji districts in Coast Region.

"In America, bad people spent more than a year at Guantanamo Bay Prison. These people have killed 35 citizens and more than 15 police officers. When these suspects are held and someone emerges sympathising with them, such a person is in one way or another involved.

"They shouldn't take us there for they will suffer the consequences. That's why everything is taken as a joke. When we act over stolen natural resources, someone openly opposes just because of the money they have received. Regardless of political affiliation we need to make patriotism our priority."

According to him, the perpetrators of the killings in Coast Region targeted innocent and old people, sometimes coming from the farm and added that during his tenure of office he was obliged to ensure the country maintained peace and security.

The Head of State said development programmes the country was implementing would turn into illusions without peace and security because nobody would like to invest in a troubled country.

"The WB, DFID and other development partners with us today wouldn't have been with us today had Tanzania been insecure. That's why many countries, including the developed nations, prevent anything that can cause insecurity in their countries.

"A person was arrested recently with 5,000 army uniforms, which could be used by six battalions. During investigation the same people are linked with the uniforms, then politicians come to defend them. Watch out! The country's interests should be put before personal and political interests," he added.

President Magufuli's warning came a week after former Prime Minister and Chadema Central Committee member Edward Lowassa was questioned for four hours by the police over remarks he made recently.

Mr Lowassa, who was also the 2015 Chadema presidential candidate, was grilled at police headquarters in Dar es Salaam before he was released on police bond. He was accused of making seditious remarks when addressing Muslim clerics during an Iftar hosted by Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara last month.

Speaking to reporters at his office in the city, Mr Lowassa said he stood by what he said.

"I won't disown what I said because I believe in democracy. I told the clerics that if the courts won't deliver justice then the only person who can is the the President and I am standing by my words," he said.

