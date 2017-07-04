3 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Set to Launch Sh23bn Water Project in Sengerema

By Daniel Makaka

Sengerema — President John Magufuli is expected to launch a Sh23 billion water project at Nyamazugo Village in Sengerema District on Tuesday. After that he will go to home district Chato for a short rest.

Speaking to reporters at the weekend, Sengerema District Commissioner Emmanuel Kipole said the project would benefit more than 20,000 villagers from nine wards. He named the nine wards as Sima, Nyatukala, Ibisabageni, Mwabaruhi, Nyampulukano, Misheni, Tabaruka, Nyampande and Ibondo.

He noted that the construction of the project began in 2014 and was funded by the Bank of Africa.

For his part, Sengerema Municipal Director Magesa Mafuru urged the villagers to look after the project.

One of the villagers, Jumanne Kashimba, said the water project would solve water woes.

"The water we have been using is not safe at all and is the main cause of poor sanitation in their villages," he said.

