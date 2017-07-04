4 July 2017

South Africa: #HoutBayProtest - Several Roads Remain Closed

Several roads in Hout Bay remained closed on Tuesday morning as protest action in the area enters its fourth day, authorities said.

Traffic from Hout Bay Main Road towards Hout Bay is being diverted into Disa River Road, City of Cape Town traffic head Richard Coleman said.

He said Hout Bay Main Road Northbound remained closed from Payne Road while Victoria Road towards Hout Bay had been reopened.

In a tweet, MyCiTi said that route 108, which runs from Hangberg to Adderley Street, and route 109, which runs from Imizamo Yethu to the city centre, had been suspended until further notice.

A service delivery protest in the area turned violent on Monday when an estimated two hundred protestors overturned vehicles, smashed windows, set cars alight and carried corrugated irons into the streets. One man was seriously injured when he sustained a gunshot wound during the protest action. It is unclear whether the shot was fired by protestors or law enforcement officials.

Western Cape police arrested four protesters for public violence.

Protestors believe the City of Cape Town failed to delivery basic services in Imizamo Yethu within a promised three-month period following devastating fires in March.

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille tried to enter the area on Monday morning, but was prevented from doing so due to concerns for her safety.

She however managed to address protesters on Monday afternoon.

"I can understand that people are very frustrated, but as we have said to you in the past, we are trying to rebuild and re-block people living on the mountain and it has been difficult," De Lille told community members.

Re-blocking is a process where roads are established in informal settlements to ensure basic services and emergency vehicles can easily access the area.

"As the city, in terms of the re-blocking, we are going to speed up the re-blocking."

De Lille met with community representatives on Monday evening to "engage on issues".She appealed to residents not to resort to criminal activity during the ongoing protest.

News24

