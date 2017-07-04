3 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kigamboni Sets Aside 10 Acres for District Hospital Project

By Samuel Kamndaya

Dodoma — The Kigamboni Municipal Council has set aside 10 acres for the construction of the district hospital, the Parliament has been told. The government has set aside Sh557.3 million for improving health services at various health centres in Kigamboni in 2017/18.

The deputy minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Mr Seleman Jafo, told the Parliament on Monday morning. He said plans were underway for the construction of Kigamboni and Ubungo hospitals.

Kigamboni and Ubungo were in 2015 detached from Temeke and Kinondoni districts respectively.

Mr Jafo was responding to Ms Salma Mwassa (Special Seats-CCM), who wanted to know when the government would construct the district hospitals in the two areas to reduce congestion of patients at Mwananyamala, Temeke and Amana hospitals.

Responding, Mr Jafo said the government was holding discussions with the government of Morocco for the construction of Kigamboni District Hospital in Somangila.

As for Ubungo, Mr Jafo instructed the district executive director to start a process of promoting Mbezi Health Centre to the hospital status.

