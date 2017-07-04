3 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: France Extends Helping Hand to Refugees in Tanzania

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — In a bid to support cash hand out to refugees programme, France has contributed 250,000 euroes to Tanzania.

A statement issued by World Food programme (WFP) says the money would benefit refugeess housed in a number of camps in Kasulu District.

This is the second time France extends its hand to assist the refugees. Last year it made available 750,000 euros for the same purpose.

"This contribution confirms the commitment of the French Government towards food security and inclusive approaches," reads part of the statement availed to the Citizen.

In December 2016, WFP began distributing Sh20,000 ($9.00) each month to 10,000 refugees as part of a pilot programme, implemented in collaboration with partners including the Government of Tanzania and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

France's contribution enables WFP to continue the cash programme for 10,000 refugees for an additonal two months.

Under the programme, refugees receive rations of fortified vegetable oil and porridge blend, while rations of maize meal, pulses and salt are replaced with cash. Before the launch of the cash programme, refugees were receiving only in-kind food assistance from WFP.

