4 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Court Strikes Out Suit By Patience Jonathan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimitota Onoyume

Justice Salisu Seidu of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday struck out a suit by former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judge also awarded as cost N500,000 against the plaintiff, Mrs Jonathan.

It will be recalled that the former First lady, Mrs Jonathan had filed the suit against the anti graft agency seeking the court for "Enforcement of her fundamental rights to own property, fair hearing, human dignity, private and family life and freedom from discrimination."

Counsel to the EFCC, Kayode Oni through a preliminary objection, challenged jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

At the resume hearing, yesterday, counsel to Mrs Jonathan, Sammie Somiari said her client had filed an application to discontinue the case.

On his part, counsel to EFCC, Mr Oni told the court that it was within the limit of the former First lady to seek withdrawal but quickly pressed for a cost of N500,000 to cover cost of filing processes to the suit.

Nigeria

Osinbajo Tasks African Leaders to Rid Continent of Poverty Wars

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday challenged African leaders to demonstrate their preparedness to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.