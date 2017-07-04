4 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Signs Bills On Petroleum Institute, Diaspora Commission Into Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — THE Presidency said, yesterday, that the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has signed into law two of the critical bills recently forwarded to the executive for assent by the National Assembly.

According to the Presidency, the two bills are the Petroleum Training Institute (Amendment) Act, 2017 and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Establishment) Act, 2017.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, said in a statement, yesterday, that the two bills (now Act) and assented to by the Acting President "have come into effect as laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Enang in the statement explained that the signed Petroleum Training Institute (Amendment) Act "is to bring the provisions thereof in conformity with the constitution, allowing for due process in the administrative action affecting the principal officers and staff of the Institute."

According to him, the Diaspora Commission Act establishes the commission under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Enang said: "It has the responsibility to co-ordinate and organise Nigerians in and from the Diaspora to contribute human capital and material resources, including their expertise, for the development of Nigeria, and it's constituent states.

"It will also provide a database of Nigerians on various fields and potentialities as resource base for Nigeria and the world to draw from, as well as protect the interest of all Nigerians in the Diaspora."

The Presidential aide, however, welcomed senators and members of the House of Representatives back to their legislative duties.

It would be recalled that the federal lawmakers, who had been on two weeks mid-term vacation, would resume today for legislative activities.

Nigeria

Osinbajo Tasks African Leaders to Rid Continent of Poverty Wars

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday challenged African leaders to demonstrate their preparedness to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.