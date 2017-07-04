Government has distributed 700 000 fingerlings in 20 districts across the country as part of Command Fisheries launched by President Mugabe at Tokwe-Mukosi Dam in Masvingo last month.

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority last week also stocked Insukamini Dam with 100 000 fingerlings of Nile Tilapia-Oreochromis Niloticus bream, a species which originated from Nile River.

Speaking during the stocking of Insukamini Dam in Lower Gweru recently, Midlands Minister of State Jason Machaya said the province had already stocked dams with more than 110 000 fingerlings, excluding Insukamini.

"We are here at Insukamini Dam to launch the command fisheries programme in Midlands Province which is the largest in the province," he said.

"I am going to do this by introducing the Nile Tilapia-Oreochromis Niloticus, a fish species that has high productivity. "This is a fast reproductive fish that matures and starts reproducing within six months. The programme to stock dams with fish has already started nationwide, with almost 700 000 fingerlings already distributed in 20 districts around the country.

"Within the Midlands Province, we have so far stocked three dams with 110 000 fingerlings." Minister Machaya said Command Aquaculture and Fisheries would go a long way in complementing Command Agriculture by averting hunger and alleviating poverty as espoused in the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation.

"This agricultural season, Government embarked on the Command Agriculture programme, which is supervised in the Vice President (Emmerson Mnangagwa's) office and the programme is aimed at improving food security in the country," he said.

The programme was blessed with abundant rainfall this year and the country is expecting a bumper harvest of various agricultural crops.

Parks director for conservation Mr Arthur Mutsakwa said: "It is important to note that some communities in the Midlands Province have so far benefited from the on-going fish restocking in their areas and individual ponds.

"These include dams and individual ponds in Gweru, Kwekwe and Shurugwi districts. "A cumulative total of 44 400 fingerlings have been stocked in dams and individual fish farmers have received 2 400 fingerlings."