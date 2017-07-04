Tanzania: Woman Held for Setting Fire to Her 2 Children, Grandson

Mwanza — The police yesterday arrested a woman for allegedly setting fire to her two children and a grandson in Igogo Ward, Mwanza City.

Speaking on the incident, Mwanza Regional Police Commander Ahmed Msangi said the woman allegedly committed the crime in the morning.

The victims include a Form One student, Ally Omary, 15, from Lumala Secondary School, a Standard One pupil, Shapi Omary, 11, from Sahara Primary School and her grandson, Elema Nyalingu, 1.

The police boss told this reporter during a telephone interview that the victims were rushed to hospital.

"We received a report about the incident and the police rushed to the scene to save the children and arrested the woman," he said.

He noted that preliminary investigation showed the woman was suffering from mental illness and was on medication.

"The cause of the incident is still unknown, but the suspect was also taken to hospital for medical treatment under police guard," he noted.

Bugando Medical Centre Public Relations officer Lucy Mogele said yesterday that two of the victims were still admitted to the hospital, one in the intensive care unit and the other in ward No J5.

"I cannot give details now (yesterday) about the health conditions of the children because doctors are attending to them," she said.

He said more information could be obtained later after the doctors are through with their routine visit. The daughter of the suspect also admitted her mother had a history of mental illness.

She noted that the victims were initially admitted to Sekou-Toure District Hospital, but Ally Omary and Shapi Omary were later referred to BMH after their health deteriorated.

She, however, expressed shock at the incident, saying her mother had not shown any sign of violent behaviour before.

"This has not happened before. Of course, I knew my mother had a mental problem and it had not made her decided to do what she has done. I can't understand what has happened to her, " she said.

