Tanzania: Number of Missing Girls On the Rise in Mwanza Region

Mwanza — The number of young girls going missing appears to be on the rise in Mwanza Region. Howver, some happen to re-unite with their families while others don't. Kiseke Ward in Ilemela District has increased reported cases of girls disappearing from their homes.

The Chairman of Kiseke C Street, Mr Selemani Tito, told this paper recently that girls of the age between 9 and 17 had been mysteriously disappearing from their homes.

He noted that during this year, three young girls disappeared from the street. But he said that a girl child was disappearing every week from either Kiseke C Street or from the neighboring Streets of Nyasaka A, B, C, Sumba and Kiseke.

He cited the possibility of a criminal gang that was trafficking young girls from the region. However, he said that some of the girls could be disappearing from their homes after being mistreated by their parents or guardians.

Commenting on a recent case, Mr Tito explained that a girl aged 13 years-old (name withheld) from Kiseke C Street disappeared on May 31, this year and had not been seen ever since.

The mother of the girl, Ms Mensia Gabriel, says that during the day, her child disappeared at 10.45pm shortly before they started having supper.

She said that she reported the matter at the Kiseke police station and issued with an RB no./284/2017. Efforts to find the girl have remained unsuccessful according to Ms Mensia.

According to her, they recently moved to Mwanza City and plans were underway to find a school for the daughter.

The Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Mr Ahmed Msangi, told this paper through a phone interview that he was yet to get the report about the missing girl, saying he would make a follow-up on the matter. "I will liaise with officers commanding districts (OCD) to see how big the problem is in the region," he said, calling on residents to live happily with their children and that parents should play a role of protecting children even if they were not theirs."

