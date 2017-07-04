Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari's denial of being the source of an article in which he was claimed to have told a local Sunday newspaper an interview sharply criticising the way football is being run in the country torched a Twitter storm yesterday.

Benjani, who flew back to his base in South Africa yesterday after spending about 12 days in Harare, told The Herald on Sunday he never gave an interview, carried by the newspaper, criticising ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa and how he was running the national game.

And yesterday, Twitter was raging as the story generated a lot of traffic amid a number of questions as to what could have led to the publication of the article.

Former Chronicle and Southern Times editor Mduduzi Mathuthu said as far as he was concerned, Benjani didn't make the comments attributed to him in the article.

"It's clearly not Benjani, whatever anyone says," he said. And former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa, who is Benjani's close friend, also fought in the corner of the former Manchester City forward.

"It's very clear to me that this is not Benjani speaking, but someone else because, for starters, Benji only arrived back here in South Africa today (yesterday) and when I talked to him he said repeatedly that he never gave an interview," said Gorowa.

"I tried to find out what might have happened and was told there are some WhatsApp texts in which Benji is said to have answered the questions, but I also told them that Benji has never been on WhatsApp and that's for a fact and I should know because I have been pushing him that he should join WhatsApp, but he simply doesn't want.

"The phone numbers that are being said to belong to Benji don't belong to him and there is something wrong here and that is very disturbing because his name featured prominently in an article he was not involved in.

"Maybe, someone was pretending to be Benji and that's even serious because we have to find out who is that person because you never know what he has in plan for tomorrow which could be even more damaging and it's always hard to try and correct something when the damage has been done."

Benjani said from his base yesterday that he had been in touch with the leadership of the newspaper that carried the article to advise them of his concerns and was waiting for them to set the record straight.