Botswana: Rollers Rule the Night

Gaborone — Township Rollers reigned supreme at the 2016/17 BTC Premiership Awards on June 30.

Mapalastina went home with four awards from the glittering ceremony held at Gaborone International Convention Centre.

Rollers winger Lemponye Tshireletso won the coveted Player of the Season Award after making a significant contribution and scoring 12 goals as the Gaborone west giants retained their top flight title.

Defender Simisani Mathumo's sterling campaign which led to him attracting attention from Ajax Cape Town in South Africa was rewarded with the Supporters' Player of the Season Award.

Blues' striker Terrence Mandaza collected the Green Boot Award after top-scoring with 17 league goals, while Mogomotsi Mpote's efforts in guiding Mapalastina to their 14th domestic league title were recognised with Coach of the Season Award.

Jwaneng Galaxy duo Anthony Gouws and Thero Setsile repectively claimed Goalkeeper of the Season and Players' Player of the Year awards, while the Young Player of the Season Award went to 20-year-old Mochudi Centre Chiefs defender Thato Kebue.

The Player of the Season Award carried P75 000 prize-money, the Young Player and Goalkeeeper of the Season P10 000, while the rest of the players awards carried P25 000 prize-money.

Mogogi Gabonamong who recently retired from the game after a professional playing career spanning two decades was honoured with Chairman's Award.

Joshua Bondo was voted Referee of the Season, with Moemedi Monakwane the best Assistant Referee.

Botswana Premier League board vice-chairperson, Solomon Mantswe hailed this past season as one of the most exciting.

"There was no better testimony than the fact that the league champions were decided with only one match to go. In the same vein the last team to be relegated was only decided in the second half in one of the last games," said Mantswe, who also thanked Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) for their long time sponsorship of the league.

The board vice-chairman expressed hope that negotiations over a new sponsorship deal would be completed soon.

BTC managing director, Anthony Masunga expressed delight that the standard of football grew tremendously over the past nine years that they were sponsoring the league.

He pledged his company's continued support for local football.

BOPA