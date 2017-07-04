Photo: The Herald

(File photo).

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on traffic enforcement duties have a daily individual target of collecting $130 in fines, it has emerged as public outrage continues over roadblocks.

The daily target was revealed in a letter of acknowledgment by ZRP bosses to a diligent junior officer who surpassed the figure last month.

The letter, seen by this publication, was written by a Superintendent Nyateka and addressed to a Constable K Mareyanadzo who is attached to Harare Central traffic operations section.

Superintendent Nyateka said he "greatly appreciated the good work performed by Member 067030H, Cst Mareyanadzo", describing the junior cop as a "hard working" and "determined" member of the police force.

"He is doing traffic enforcement duties and given daily individual target of receipting $130.00 on a 100% Retention," wrote Sup Nyateka.

"During the period extending from the 19th of June to the 22nd of June 2017, member was deployed in Harare Central business on traffic enforcement duties."

The ZRP Superintendent added; "Member receipted "$140, $130, $150 and $160 respectively, thereby surpassing individual target.

"Member's performance is outstanding as compared to other members performing similar duties. Member's achievements are attributed to hard work determination dedication and commitment to duty."

Motorists, rights organisations and commuters have roundly condemned the innumerate police roadblocks around the country in what is seen as a nationwide money grab by a ZRP.

The police force is struggling to fund its operations on ever-declining budgetary allocations from the government.

However, particularly incensing members of the public has been the use steel spikes to force fleeing vehicles to stop, a method that has often led to fatal accidents.

The roadblocks have proved a money spinner for the ZRP. Last month Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo told parliamentarians that the police force collects millions of dollars annually from traffic fines.

"The whole year it's between $12 million and $15 million and it's all accounted for," Chombo told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Meanwhile, responding to public dismay over the issue and appeals from the tourism industry, Chombo recently announced that roadblocks would be reduced to four per province.

A visitor exit survey (VES) of nearly 40,000 foreign tourists over a 12-month period between 2015 and November 2016, released early this year, showed that nearly 60% of visitors were harassed by the police.