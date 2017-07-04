3 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo - Sudan Health Strategy Focuses On Primary Health and Inclusive Coverage

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has appreciated the efforts of the African Union and its institutions and the AU Commission for Social Affairs in the combating of Malaria, AIDS and Tuberculosis.

In an intervention during the summit on the issue of health and its social and economic impacts on the African communities, Hassabo said that Sudan obtains a strategy on health which is focused on the primary health and inclusive coverage.

He indicated that the budget assigned for health in Sudan has amounted to 20% of the country's general budget in the year 2017.

Hassabo said that Sudan aims to provide health insurance cards for every citizen for having subsidized medical treatment.

He referred to the state's support to the qualification and training of the health cadres and doctors, adding that 9800 doctors have been graduated in the past three years.

He said that 17,800 midwives have been given training in the past three years, indicating that the state is giving concern to the programs of health education, maternity and children health,

He referred to the extensive programs being implemented by Sudan in the combating of malaria, AIDS and tuberculosis.

The Vice - President pointed out that Sudan is facing the challenge of hosting big numbers of refugees and providing them with health, water and education services, adding that the country needs cooperation and exchange of information for combating epidemic diseases.

Sudan

Economy Ready For Take-off After U.S. Sanctions - Govt

Sudan's government is confident that they are ready to enter the African and international markets when the U.S.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.