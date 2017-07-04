Kenya: Raila Odinga Takes Nasa Campaigns to Kiambu County

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga is this morning expected to lead his team on a whirlwind tour of Kiambu, the home county of his main rival President Uhuru Kenyatta of the ruling Jubilee Party.

Mr Odinga's visit comes as Kiambu's Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Ferdinand Waititu demands for an apology over remarks he made on land ownership in Kajiado.

Mr Odinga will start with a meeting at Wida Hotel at 9.30am before proceeding to Limuru Town, Naivasha road then make stopovers in Gitaru market, Wangige and Ruaka.

Mr Odinga will then move through the Northern bypass to Kiambu, Old Kiambu then to Ruiru Town.

The opposition leader will then make a stopover at Juja bridge before proceeding to Githurai roundabout.

MCA CANDIDATES

The opposition leader Monday met a delegation of 25 MCA candidates from Kiambu at the Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi.

"We want to assure the people of Kiambu that there is a lot that unites than divides us," said Mr Odinga.

"We shall convince them that Nasa has the solution to their problems while Jubilee is the problem," he added.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation which was led by Mr Mike Rubia, Juja MCA Samuel Gitau thanked Mr Odinga for the invitation and assured him that they will campaign for his bid to become the fifth President of Kenya.

"This is the first time this group is being hosted anywhere and we thank Mr Odinga for the privilege," said Mr Gitau.

"We welcome you to Kiambu and assure you of our support."