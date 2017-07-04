Sudan: Central Darfur Displaced Call On UNAMID to Aid Golo Victims

Zalingei — The Displaced and Refugees Secretariat in Central Darfur has called on the UN-AU peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid) to provide urgent aid to the victims of army attacks in Rokoro locality.

El Shafee Abdallah, the Coordinator of Central Darfur camps, told Radio Dabanga that the leaders of the Displaced and Refugees Secretariat paid an official visit to the peacekeepers team in Zalingei on Saturday.

"We informed the mission of the poor humanitarian situation facing the people sheltering in mountain caves and in the valleys following the attacks by government forces on Thursday," he said.

"Therefore, we urged them to send a team to the area of Golo, and assess the needs for protection and humanitarian assistance of the people hiding in the neighbourhood."

On Thursday, army soldiers of the garrison of Golo raped a group of women who were drawing water from a well near the town. People in the area came to their rescue, and beat the rapists with sticks and stones. They killed one of them, and wounded several others.

In response, army troops attacked a number of villages in the area and robbed the people of their belongings.