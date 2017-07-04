Sudan: Violence in Darfur - Farmer Killed, Two Herders Abducted

Fanga / Um Dukhun — On Saturday, a farmer was killed at his land west of Fanga in North Darfur. The situation in Central Darfur's Um Dukhun has become tense after the abduction of two Misseriya tribesmen.

Mohamed Ismail, a 41-year-old farmer, was shot dead at his land in Karkaro village, 12 km west of Fanga, in eastern Jebel Marra in Tawila locality on Saturday.

A relative of the victim reported to Radio Dabanga that a group of gunmen on camels shot Ismail while he was tending his farm. "They then took his donkey and left the place," he said.

"So many farmers have been killed or chased away from their lands in Tawila locality already, that it clear they want to get rid of the farmers in eastern Jebel Marra," the relative added.

Tribal tension

On Saturday afternoon, people in Um Dukhun appealed to the Central Darfur authorities to act immediately to contain the growing tension between Misseriya and Salamat tribesmen in the area.

The relative calm between the two tribes was disturbed when two Misseriya on motorcycles went to Souri "to observe the movements of the Salamat" in the area.

"The Salamat captured the two scouts and when they did not respond to demands to release them, militant Misseriya began to gather in the area," a listener reported. "We requested the Central Darfur Peaceful Coexistence Committee to immediately intervene to prevent new clashes."

In end May, at least 50 people were killed in clashes between the two rival tribes in Um Dukhun. More than 750 families fled their homes.