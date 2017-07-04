3 July 2017

Sudan: Rains Destroy 1,500 Homes, Five Schools in Central Darfur Camps

Zalingei — Torrential rains caused the collapse of about 1,500 homes and five schools at the camps for the displaced near Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, on Saturday evening.

El Shafee Abdallah, Coordinator of the Central Darfur camps told Radio Dabanga that torrential rains accompanied by strong winds led to the destruction of 413 shelters in the Hamidiya camp, 270 in the Hassahissa camp, and "hundreds of homes" in Khamsa Dagayeg, Teiba, and El Salam camps.

"The rains also destroyed five basic schools at the Hamidiya and Hassahissa camps," he said. "Large numbers of families are now surviving in the open without shelter."

The camp leader called on the Central Darfur authorities to speed up the provision of aid to the affected.

