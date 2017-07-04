3 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Meets China's Vice Foreign Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour met , Monday, the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming on the sideline of the meetings of African Union in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The meeting has discussed a number of issues that aims at the promotion of the cooperation programs between the two sisterly countries in all fields.

The Chinese vice Foreign Minister has expressed relief and satisfaction over the level of relations between the two countries, calling for expanding these fields.

He indicated his country readiness to start work of implementation of Khartoum new international airport, and the project of the central slaughterhouse.

On his part, Professor Ghandour has expressed the keenness of the Sudan to develop its relations with China, stressing his appreciation to the political and economic support of china to the Sudan, and its support to the Sudan issues in the United Nations, meanwhile, both sides have been satisfied with the bilateral coordination on the level of the multi-parties international arena and organizations.

Sudan

Governor of South Kordofan Lauds the President's Decision On Extension of Cease-Fire At Conflict Areas

The Governor of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Issa Adam Abbakar has commended decision issued by President of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.