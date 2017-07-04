Sudan: Ghandour Meets China's Vice Foreign Minister

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour met , Monday, the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming on the sideline of the meetings of African Union in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The meeting has discussed a number of issues that aims at the promotion of the cooperation programs between the two sisterly countries in all fields.

The Chinese vice Foreign Minister has expressed relief and satisfaction over the level of relations between the two countries, calling for expanding these fields.

He indicated his country readiness to start work of implementation of Khartoum new international airport, and the project of the central slaughterhouse.

On his part, Professor Ghandour has expressed the keenness of the Sudan to develop its relations with China, stressing his appreciation to the political and economic support of china to the Sudan, and its support to the Sudan issues in the United Nations, meanwhile, both sides have been satisfied with the bilateral coordination on the level of the multi-parties international arena and organizations.