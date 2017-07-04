3 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Visit Russia in Mid Next August

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will visit Russia in mid next August on the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, for consolidating the bilateral relations in all fields.

In a statement to SUNA, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the two sides will discuss during the visit a number of important files on the economic and trade relations as well as the political consultation and the exchange of support at the different international forums, especially that Russia is a major supporter of Sudan issues at the Security Council and other international organizations.

Prof. Ghandour indicated that the visit comes at a time when Sudan foreign relations are witnessing inclusive openness to all countries and effective presence at the level of the regional and international organizations.

Sudan

Governor of South Kordofan Lauds the President's Decision On Extension of Cease-Fire At Conflict Areas

The Governor of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Issa Adam Abbakar has commended decision issued by President of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.