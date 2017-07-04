Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Visit Russia in Mid Next August

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will visit Russia in mid next August on the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, for consolidating the bilateral relations in all fields.

In a statement to SUNA, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the two sides will discuss during the visit a number of important files on the economic and trade relations as well as the political consultation and the exchange of support at the different international forums, especially that Russia is a major supporter of Sudan issues at the Security Council and other international organizations.

Prof. Ghandour indicated that the visit comes at a time when Sudan foreign relations are witnessing inclusive openness to all countries and effective presence at the level of the regional and international organizations.