3 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Gandour Discusses With Zambian Counterpart Bilateral Relations

Khartoum, July 3 (SUNA) Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim Ghandour has discussed, Monday , with the Zambian Foreign Minister Harry Kalaba, the future of the bilateral relations with the Republic of Zambia, and the preparations for the visit of the Zambian President, Dr. Edgar Lungu to the Sudan on response to the Presidents' of the Republic, Omer Al- Bashir invitation to frame the cooperation between the two countries, develop the bilateral relations and discuss the various African regional issues.

This came on the sideline of participation of Prof. Ghandour in the 29th summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa, while the two ministers have determine to set the dates of the visit through diplomatic channels in both countries.

