Sudan: 29th African Union Summit Begins With Participation of Vice - President

Addis Ababa — The 29th Summit of the African Union began Monday at Mandela Hall in the African Union's premises in Addis Ababa with participation of the Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, presidents and heads of state of 29 African countries, the Palestinian President and heads of regional and international organizations.

Addressing the summit, the Guinean President and current chairman of the African Union, Alpha Conde, said that implementation of the agenda 2030 - 2063 will contribute effectively to realization of the goals of youth stability and enabling the African countries to build strong economies and achieving inclusive development.

He called for the empowerment of youths and women and enabling them to contribute to the decision-making as well as the establishment of efficient health systems to deal with diseases, especially AIDS.

President Conde warned that conflicts are still endangering the African citizens, but Africa has determined to silence guns and to solve disputes by advent of the year 2020.

He called for realization of financial independence and conducting institutional reform at the African Union to as to be capable of carrying out its role effectively.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Musa Fekki, announced before the summit adoption of an initiative for peaceful conflict solution, indicating that some African countries are still suffering from disputes like South Sudan, Somalia, the Central African Republic and other countries, but the African Union has determined to exert maximum efforts for ending these disputes toward achieving comprehensive development.

The Deputy UN Secretary General, Amina Mohamed, said in her address to summit the importance of realizing sustainable development and pledged to sponsor a strategic partnership between the United Nations and the African Union toward realization of reform and investment in manpower and effecting change in Africa.

The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas Abu-Mazin, has lauded the African countries' support to the legitimate Palestinian cause.