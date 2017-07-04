3 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Role of Sudanese Parliamentarian Women

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers the chairwoman of the Sudanese parliamentarian women, Wafa Al-Eaisser, and discussed the important role of the committee in boosting Sudan's regional and international relations.

In a press statement, Wafa said that she has informed the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister on the activities and programs carried out by the committee in the past period, especially with regard to informing with outcome of the national dialogue through their different visits to the states.

She announced that the Parliamentarian Women Committee will organize on July 31 a festival on the National Day of the Sudanese Parliamentarian Women with participation of a number of African and Arab organizations.

She indicated that the First Vice - President has given a directive for strengthening the relations with the African parliamentarian women for the interest of the African communities.

