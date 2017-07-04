Sudan: Bakri Directs Ministry of Animal Resource to Focus On Feeders and Pastoral Farms

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has directed the Ministry of Animal resources to focus on the animal feeders and the pastoral farms in context of the national project for the animal and horticultural production.

This came during his meeting, Monday, at the Council of Ministers, the State Minister of the Ministry of Animal Resources, Mabrouk Mubark Salim, who noted in press statements that he briefed the prime minister on the performance of the ministry, particularly in the field of increasing the animal production, providing feeder and preparing the pasturage and grazing lands. Indicating that the meeting has tackled the promotion of the country's animal resources.