Kenya: Polish Athletes Jet in for Global Championship

Poland will be the first team to arrive in the country today for the World Under-18 Athletics Championships planned for July 12-16 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Polish team, which is expected to arrive at 8.20pm, has a 31-man delegation made up of 21 athletes and 10 officials. Poland will be followed by Argentina on Wednesday at 8.20pm.

Argentina's delegation will however have just one athlete and an official.

Bahamas team, which has a contingent of 16, is due on Friday for the world youth event alongside Chile that has three participants.

Oman will be represented by one athlete - Asia Under-18 2,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Mohammed Hamad Al-Sulemani - who has been training in the country for almost three weeks now.

Al-Suleimani arrived in Nairobi alongside his coach Laid Toutache, who is an Algerian on June 17 to acclimatise.

The five countries are part of the 131 countries that will grace the world youth championships that is the last of its kind in the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) calendar. IAAF will discontinue World Under-18 Championships in Athletics from next year, leaving continents to continue holding their championships.

CHINESE DELEGATION

Chinese Athletics Association will send a contingent 51 athletes to compete Nairobi, perhaps the largest besides hosts Kenya that will field 61 athletes.

China will be aiming to add to its strong tradition in the competition. Of the countries that will be represented in Nairobi later this year, only hosts Kenya have earned more medals than China in the history of the World Under-18 Championship.

Some of the athletes carrying China's best hopes for medals at the youth competition include long jumper Gong Luying, javelin thrower Liu Zhekai, and race walkers Zhang Yao and Zhang Xiaole.

GROOMING GROUND

The World Under-18 Championship has proved an important stepping stone in the development of the careers of many athletes globally.

In the first edition of the championship in 1999, held in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, talented teenagers, among them Australia's Jana Pittman, Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva, Jamaica's Veronica Campbell, France's Ladji Doucouré, Hungary's Krisztian Pars and Kenya's Stephen Cherono, first came to international scene when they won gold medals.

All of them have since gone on to win medals at either the Olympic Games or World Championships, and in some cases in both events.

As Kenya races against time to have everything in order before the championship, Kenya's First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who is championship's patron, is expected to tour the facilities that will host the world youth event Tuesday.

The tour will start at the athletes' village at Kenyatta University before the team heads to Kasarani.

The visit will be the fourth tour of facilities by the First Lady at Kasarani. The last time Mrs Kenyatta toured the facility was on May 24.

Mrs Kenyatta's tour comes after Cabinet Secretary of State for Interior and Coordination of National Government, Joseph Nkaissery, and his Sports counterpart Hassan Wario conducted a dry run at the facilities on Saturday.

The marking of the track at the competition venue is going on and the venue will be open for use by the sprinters only starting Thursday.

The laying of the warm up track is on and should be ready for use by the end of this week but there has been a delay in the laying of the training track at Kenyatta University.

On Friday, Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet assured participating teams of adequate security during the championship.