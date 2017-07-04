Malawi: Court Vacates Injunction Stopping Judiciary Staff Strike

The High Court in Lilongwe has vacated the injunction the Attorney General (AG) obtained in May restraining Judiciary support staff from staging a strike to press government for a 27 percent salary increment.

The judiciary supporting workers are also demanding government to sort out their house allowances and salary arrears accumulated since 2014 among demands.

The workers' grievances date back to 2014 when the employees pushed for a 45 percent salary increment, but in line with the 46 percent that was given to the mainstream civil service; they ended up getting 18 percent and are now demanding the difference.

On May 2nd the Attorney General, Kalekeni Kaphale obtained the injunction on the basis that the strike does not comply with Section 44 of the Labour Relations Act.

But on Monday Judge Justice Charles Mkandawire discharged the injunction and ordered the two sides to, within seven days, find mediators to resolve the issue.

Justice Mkandawire has also given the two sides- government and judiciary supporting staff- 21 days to resolve their disagreements through the mediators, failing which, the staff should proceed with their strike plans.

In May Spokesperson for Ministry of Justice, Apoche Itimu, who is also a senior State advocate, said the judiciary staff needed to follow the right procedure of presenting their grievances to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs' Principal Secretary and wait for a response within 21 days before staging a strike.