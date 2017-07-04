4 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Heads to Machakos, Raila Takes Nasa Campaign to Kiambu

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading his Jubilee brigade to Machakos for campaigns Tuesday morning as National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga heads to Kiambu to begin his tour of Central Kenya.

The two regions are considered key for any serious presidential candidate to win an election due to the huge number of voters.

Both NASA and Jubilee have been vigorously campaigning in Western Kenya since last week, and Deputy President William Ruto was back there on Monday, addressing rallies in Bungoma to popularise the Jubilee Party.

Both Kenyatta and his Deputy are pegging on their development track record in the last four years to convince voters for another chance.

DP Ruto further stated that if re-elected, the Jubilee administration will support the elderly through the cash transfer program.

