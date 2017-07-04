4 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kibos Prison in Darkness After Power Cut Over Unpaid Bills

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Justus Ochieng'

The Kenya Power has disconnected supply to Kibos Main Prison in Kisumu, sparking huge outcry from warders.

The company's Western Kenya Regional Manager Dan Obiero said the disconnection on Monday resulted from unpaid bills of Sh650,000.

"We disconnected power to the main prison including the staff quarters due to the accrued bills," Mr Obiero said.

He disclosed that the prison has a main meter point that serves the entire custodial institute.

The move has sparked an outcry from the warders who now claim they were working in unsafe environment.

"This is a big prison and we deal with all manner of criminals, including hard core convicts hence the need for quick intervention to restore power," said a warder who declined to be named due to sensitivity of the matter.

However, Nyanza Regional Prisons Commander Amos Misik said only the staff quarters were affected by the power cut.

"The prison and the staff quarters have separate metres and the only one affected is that of our staff. We are are sorting things out," Mr Misik told Nation.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.