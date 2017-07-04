Kenya: Kibos Prison in Darkness After Power Cut Over Unpaid Bills

The Kenya Power has disconnected supply to Kibos Main Prison in Kisumu, sparking huge outcry from warders.

The company's Western Kenya Regional Manager Dan Obiero said the disconnection on Monday resulted from unpaid bills of Sh650,000.

"We disconnected power to the main prison including the staff quarters due to the accrued bills," Mr Obiero said.

He disclosed that the prison has a main meter point that serves the entire custodial institute.

The move has sparked an outcry from the warders who now claim they were working in unsafe environment.

"This is a big prison and we deal with all manner of criminals, including hard core convicts hence the need for quick intervention to restore power," said a warder who declined to be named due to sensitivity of the matter.

However, Nyanza Regional Prisons Commander Amos Misik said only the staff quarters were affected by the power cut.

"The prison and the staff quarters have separate metres and the only one affected is that of our staff. We are are sorting things out," Mr Misik told Nation.