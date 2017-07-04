4 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tusker's Nsimbe Named the Best Coach in May

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Tusker FC's George 'Best' Nsimbe was on Tuesday named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for May.

Nsimbe was voted unanimously by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission after going unbeaten that month, winning all the five games to bag the 15 points available.

After a slow start to the campaign this season, in which the defending Kenyan Premier League champions suffered defeat in their first two opening matches, the Brewers took maximum points from every game in May.

Nsimbe started that month with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Kakamega Homeboyz, then beat Zoo Kericho 2-0 away from home, followed up with the 2-1 victory over Sony Sugar and beating struggling Mathare United 2-0.

Tusker finished the month of May with a 1-0 result over giants AFC Leopards as Nsimbe's side climbed joint top with record 15-time champions Gor Mahia at the KPL table.

For his splendid performance, the Ugandan tactician was rewarded with a winner's plaque and Sh75, 000 and become the third coach after the then Gor Mahia coach Jose 'Ze Maria' Marcelo Ferreira (March winner) and Posta Rangers' Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo (April winner).

Nsimbe took the reign at the 11-time KPL champions this season after the departure of his fellow compatriot Paul Nkata, is tasked to defend the top tier league title and the GOtv Shield.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.