Nigeria: Dammy Krane Not a Fraudster - MI Abaga

Photo: Dammy Krane.
Dammy Krane.
By Rotimi Agbana

Following series of mixed-reactions trailing Dammy Krane's ongoing charges of alleged theft and credit card fraud in Miami, United States, Chocolate City CEO, MI Abaga, has joined the train of colleagues in the music industry to defend the Amin singer, who was recently released on bail after being arrested and charged to court for allegedly using fake credit cards to book his flight tickets.

According to the label executive who admitted not having knowledge of the true story behind the whole scandal, he strongly believes Dammy Krane is not guilty as charged.

"We can't really speak about anything until we hear the end of the case. We don't know the details; we don't know what happened until the case is over before we know what happened. I don't think it's about promoters or anything, again I want to be careful because I don't know the details of the case, so I can't speak. You know we are quick to judge before we hear, we don't know anything. All I can say is that as a Nigerian we need to be careful of how we project our image out there, but apart from that I wish Dammy Krane well. I know him personally, I think he is a great guy, I don't think he has anything to do with this, I wish him well, I wish he comes out of this well," he said.

