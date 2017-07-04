4 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Cameroon: Nigeria Vs Cameroon - NFF, FIFA Yet to Agree On New Date

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to accept the proposed new date by FIFA for the 2018 World Cup qualifying tie against Cameroon in Uyo.

FIFA shifted the date for the clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo from the original date of September 1st to the 30th of August due to issues bordering on Television broadcast.

Nigeria has, however, not replied FIFA over the new date communicated to them last week as they hope to persuade FIFA to see reasons why the game should not be moved forward.

Informed sources at the NFF said that a fresh request for the tie to hold on the 1st of September will be submitted later this week to FIFA for consideration.

Part of the reason why the NFF want the game to be played on the 1st of September is to have a full house at the Stadium, which is not guaranteed if the tie is played on a Friday, which happens to be the 30th of August date announced by FIFA.

