Nigeria Worst Affected By TB in Africa - Minister

Ibadan — ‎The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said Nigeria is the African country worst affected by tuberculosis.

‎The minister said the country is within the number one to six in the world, adding that the federal government was working hard to eradicate the disease.

Adewole who said this yesterday while commissioning a TB laboratory donated by oil companies at the University of Ibadan teaching hospital, asserted that there was much to be gained by investing in trying to eradicate TB.

"Five out of six cases of TB in Nigeria are undetected and we want to strengthen our ability to find them, treat them and cure them. It is doable," he said.

The Director of Star Deepwater, Richard Kennedy at the commissioning of laboratory equipment and launching of the standard procedure laboratory manual at UCH Ibadan yesterday said the donation was part of Agbami Coventures' support for the availability and affordability of quality healthcare for all.

The Managing Director, Famfa Oil Ltd, Modupe Alakija represented by Head of Operations, Femi Adejumo said the company's collaborative effort was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility to advance quality health care delivery.

Also, the Group General Manager of NAPIMS, Dafe Sejebor expressed the company's commitment to improving quality healthcare in Nigeria.