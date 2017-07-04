Kenya: Kuti Launches Manifesto As He Seeks Isiolo Governorship

Isiolo Senator Mohammed Kuti, who is now vying for governorship, has unveiled his ambitious manifesto which he plans to implement if elected to be the county boss on August 8.

Dr Kuti, who will face off with five other gubernatorial candidates for the Isiolo seat, said his five-year action plan will be based on four pillars of reforms, resources, results and reconstruction.

The 12-page manifesto largely focuses on harnessing economic opportunities offered by Vision 2030 projects rolled out in the county and improving livelihoods through adequate service delivery.

FOCUS

The policies touches on integrity and accountability, revenue enhancement, natural resource management, service delivery standards, improved health services, food security, roads and economic reconstruction among others.

While unveiling the five-year blue print, Dr Kuti said the manifesto is a joint plan by his team.

Those who was accompanied him during the launch were his running mate Ibrahim Abdi Issa, Ms Tiyah Galgalo (woman rep candidate), Hussein Halakhe Roba (senate candidate), Lucy Mworia (Isiolo North MP candidate), David Lemantile (Isiolo deputy Speaker) and other sitting MCAs

The senator becomes the first governorship candidate in the county to launch his manifesto to residents.

ECONOMIC POLICIES

"The economy of the county has performed [poorly] due to poor implementation of economic policies, mismanagement and weak institutions of governance.

"As a result, the region is crippled with increased cases of crime, poverty, unemployment, decline in school enrolment and deteriorating health status," he said.

Dr Kuti, who is also a former Isiolo North MP, said if elected, he will catalyse democratic governance to accelerate economic growth through exploiting opportunities provided by the Lamu Port-Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor, the Isiolo International Airport and other Vision 2030 projects.

In his grand plan, he pledged to establish a county development corporation that will have a micro finance department which will give affordable loans to traders.

CREATE 2,000 JOBS

He also plans to create 2,000 jobs annually through optimum mix of a labour formula which he said will prioritise on employment of locals.

Dr Kuti also assured locals of improved access to the Internet by establishing free Wi-Fi zones in major towns and establishing an ICT park in Isiolo Town.

"The policies set out in our manifesto do not offer quick fixes. People are rightly sceptical of politicians who claim to have easy answers to deeply complex problems," he noted.

He said Sh3.8 billion disbursed to the county government every financial year should be accounted for.

Ms Galgalo lauded the team for unveiling their plans, saying that the county government has failed to deliver due to lack of a blue print.

"This is the first time political leaders stipulate their manifesto for the county if elected. The electorate will be able to judge us after our tenure," she reiterated saying the team of independent candidates will continue campaigning for President Kenyatta's re-election.

Dr Kuti will battle out with incumbent Governor Godana Doyo of Party for Development and Reforms (PDR), Abdul Bahari Ali Jillo (Jubilee), Adan Kabelo (ODM), Mohammed Gulleid (Chama Cha Mashinani) and Anwar Ahmed (Maendeleo Chap Chap).