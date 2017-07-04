4 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Ex-Ministers Accuse APC Govt of Polarising Nigeria

By Saawua Terzungwe

Former ministers that served under the PDP yesterday accused the APC- led Federal Government of polarising Nigeria along regional, tribal, ethnic religious and other divides.

Addressing newsmen at the end of their meeting in Abuja, a former Minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, who read the communiqué also condemned ‎the alleged invasion of the residence of former Vice President Namadi Sambo and harassment and persecution of some PDP chieftains.

‎"The forum observes with great concern the deteriorating security situation in this country, particularly the increasing spate of kidnapping, armed robbery and the unchecked menace of herdsmen that regularly kill, rape and vandalise farmlands across the communities.

"PDP made the supreme sacrifice to make Nigeria one and ensured that our indivisibility as a people and as a country was not compromised; and that was why our presidential candidate in the 2015 election conceded defeat to president Muhammad Buhari," the communiqué said.

"The APC government should be alive and up to their responsibility as a government to Nigerians; we wish President Muhammadu Buhari quick recovery and return to his post as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the communiqué said.

