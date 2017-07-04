South Africa: Confirmed - Domingo Reapplies for Proteas Job

Russell Domingo has confirmed that he has reapplied for his job as the Proteas head coach.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced earlier this year that they would advertise the coaching position for the national team, which would be filled following the completion of this month's four-Test series against England.

CSA also said that should Domingo wish to keep his job he would have to reapply for the role and complete an interview and assessment process.

Domingo, who has returned to England following his mother's car accident, confirmed the news to reporters.

"It didn't take long. I have forwarded my application form and I have gone through an interview," Domingo said on Monday.

"I can't comment too much as we have to wait on a process to take place."

Domingo, who was appointed in 2013 after Gary Kirsten stepped down, will have his contract expire at the end of the Test tour of England in August.

But he is keen to continue in his role as coach.

"Absolutely, it's a fantastic honour to work with this team. I loved my time with it and hopefully I can continue - if not - then it's in the best interests of the team," he said.

"We've had a fantastic run and I loved every single minute of it."

The first Test between England and the Proteas gets underway at Lord's on Thursday (12:00 SA time).

