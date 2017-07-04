Mauritius: The Allied Health Professionals Council Bill to Be Introduced Into the National Assembly

press release

Government has agreed to introduce the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill into the National Assembly. The Bill provides for the establishment of the Allied Health Professionals Council of Mauritius.

The Allied Health Professionals Council will register and regulate the professional conduct, and promote the advancement of Allied Health Professionals, such as audiologists, chiropractors, clinical scientists, counsellors, dietitians, radiographers, medical laboratory technologists, nutritionists, occupational therapists, orthopaedic technicians, osteopaths, physiotherapists, podiatrists, psychologists, psychomotor therapists, psychotherapists, speech therapists and sports therapists.

Furthermore, the Council will approve, conduct or cause to be conducted training courses, programmes, lectures, seminars or conferences, including continuous professional development courses or programmes.