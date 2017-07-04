4 July 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: The Allied Health Professionals Council Bill to Be Introduced Into the National Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Government has agreed to introduce the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill into the National Assembly. The Bill provides for the establishment of the Allied Health Professionals Council of Mauritius.

The Allied Health Professionals Council will register and regulate the professional conduct, and promote the advancement of Allied Health Professionals, such as audiologists, chiropractors, clinical scientists, counsellors, dietitians, radiographers, medical laboratory technologists, nutritionists, occupational therapists, orthopaedic technicians, osteopaths, physiotherapists, podiatrists, psychologists, psychomotor therapists, psychotherapists, speech therapists and sports therapists.

Furthermore, the Council will approve, conduct or cause to be conducted training courses, programmes, lectures, seminars or conferences, including continuous professional development courses or programmes.

Mauritius

Mauritius to Host Conference On Challenges in Poverty Reduction

Mauritius will host the 2017 Africa-China Poverty Reduction and Development Conference, on the theme "Joining hands to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.