4 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hajj 2017 - Airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims Begins July 30

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sani Tukur

The airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2017 will begin On Friday, July 30, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, said.

The commission also said it has started processing visa for about 40,000 intending pilgrims that have so far completed their payments in various states of the federation.

The states with the highest number of registered pilgrims are Kaduna 6,335, followed by Niger with 4,129 while Zamfara, Kano and Sokoto each has about 3,000 pilgrims.

This was revealed in a press release signed by the spokesperson of the commission, Uba Mana, on Tuesday.

Mr. Mana said "all states are urged to immediately commence the inoculation of intending pilgrims and issuance of Basic Travel Allowance, BTA."

He also called on all intending pilgrims wishing to travel for the 2017 Hajj to complete their payments to their respective States before the Saudi E-portal for visa approval is closed.

Nigeria

Bribery Claims Against Dangote 'Embarrassing' - Spokesperson

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, says allegation of bribery linked to him is "all falsehood". Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.