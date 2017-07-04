3 July 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Mbala Rocs Hands Over Health Post to Moh

By Charity Moonga

The Reformed Open Community Schools (ROCS) in Mbala District has handed over a health post to the Ministry of health.

The facility which is known as the Mutwizi rural health centre was built with support from "Help a Child Foundation," which is a Netherlands based organisation whose objective is to improve the lives of children around the World.

ROCs executive director, Marlon Phiri said the health centre was built at a cost of over K100,000 and was expected to benefit 13 communities.

"The health care centre is also targeted at improving the access to health services for over 5,000 people who previously walked 17 kilometres to get to the nearest health centre in the area," Mr Phiri said.

Mutwizi is situated about 27 kilometres North West of Mbala District in Mwambezi ward.

The handing over of the health centre to the Ministry of Health brings the total number of rural health centres in Mbala district to 10.

The district health Office in Mbala provided technical support throughout the construction period whilst the Mutwizi community mobilised bricks, sand stones and provided labour.

The facility was electrified using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr Phiri appealed to the community to guard the health facility jealously for it to serve them much longer.

He also encouraged the community to continue working as active partners to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) which aims at ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

The handover of the health centre was officiated by Northern Province Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba.

Dr Kalumba paid tribute to the Reformed Open Community School for constructing the Health centre and called on the community to safeguard the property.

He further urged the community to work with the health staff at the health facility for improved delivery of health care services.

Dr Kalumba pledged Government's determination to rehabilitate access roads leading to the health post.

