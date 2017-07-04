Namibia: Crematorium Shuts for July

GRIEVING families have once again been left in the lurch following the City of Windhoek's announcement last week that it was closing down the crematorium for a month to fix the 44-year-old furnace.

Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya yesterday said the last cremations will take place tomorrow, after which the facility will be shut until 31 July.

Amutenya said since the crematorium in Windhoek was the only one in the country, grieving families would have to be patient until the end of this month, or alternatively fly the remains of loved ones to the nearest crematorium, which is at Upington, South Africa.

The latest shutdown is the second since 2015 when the facility was shut for four months, and undertakers had to fly bodies to Upington to appease their clients.

"We have already communicated to undertakers that the facility will not be able to burn any more bodies until the end of this month due to repairwork that needs to be done," Amutenya said.

The city cremates up to eight bodies per day.

The City of Windhoek has been struggling to keep the old furnace operational for years, and in 2015 invested about N$15 million into the construction of a new "state-of-the-art" crematorium that works with a computerised system. However, this facility has not become fully operational, despite the contractor having completed the job last year.

The latest hiccup follows a two-month absence of the country's only cremation officer, Obed Haraseb, who needed time away due to exhaustion.

The Namibian understands that while Haraseb returned to work on 12 June, the incinerator has nonetheless developed technical problems.

Haraseb yesterday confirmed that the oven was broken due to overheating, adding that it repeatedly broke down because it was too old.

The Namibian was also informed that before Haraseb's return from leave, the City of Windhoek was forced to bring in retired cremation officer Hartmut Voigts to conduct cremations.

Voigts allegedly charged the municipality about N$26 000 per week for the work.

When The Namibian visited the facility at the time that Voigts was operating it, he declined to comment, only stating that he was called in to assist.