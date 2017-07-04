Zanaco coach Numba Mumamba says he is not under pressure ahead of his team's must-win trip to Morocco for the CAF 2017 Champions League Group D last match against Wydad Casablanca.

Mumamba said the players need to believe in themselves that they can beat Wydad and secure qualification to the quarterfinals.

"We have no pressure going to Morocco despite us wanting to seal our qualification with a game in hand. The team performs better away," Mumamba said.

Zanaco were held to a barren draw by Al Ahly on Saturday at Heroes National Stadium while Wydad beat bottom placed Coton Sport 2-0 to take qualification to the last eight till the last games.

The bankers top the group with 11 points followed by Wydad on nine with Al Ahly dropping into third on eight points while Coton Sport have no point. Zanaco visit Wydad this weekend while Al Ahly hosts Coton Sport.

He added that Wydad was a strong team that should not be underrated but was quick to add the Moroccan side was beatable.

Captain Ziyo Tembo, who watched from the terraces due to suspension, said his team played well against Al Ahly and that a draw was good enough as it would help in the quest for a quarterfinal place.