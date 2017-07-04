Zesco United defender Kondwani Mtonga has admitted that there is a bad feeling among the players after struggling in this year's CAF Confederation Cup.

Mtonga said the players know that the country had a lot of expectations following their semi-final berth last year and it was bad that they have struggled to show dominance this year.

He, however, said that such situations were normal in football because the team would bounce back soon and everyone would forget about the bad patch they are going through currently.

"We can't take it as pressure games. We just have to play our own game and I know the results will come," Mtonga said.

He said in an interview the team was determined to work together and bring the good results back adding that the chances were still there for Zesco to progress in the competition.

In this year's Confederation Cup, Zesco has won two games, lost as many games and drawn one leaving them second on the table with seven points, three behind leaders Al Hilal Obayed.

Angolan side Recreativo do Libolo is third with six points and Smouha of Egypt is at the bottom with five points.

"It's not a good feeling (to struggle this year). But its football, we accept it and we just need to bring ourselves together and come back to our usual game," Mtonga said.

Zesco needs to win their last home match against Obayed to qualify to the quarter final.

Coach Zlatko Krmpotic complained of fatigue on his players as the new format for both Champions League and Confederation Cup has seen teams playing almost a game every three days as they have to fulfil local league fixtures as well as CAF matches.

Krmpotic said the players are tired and sometimes have no time to prepare for their next match because of travelling.

Meanwhile, Zesco arrived back in Ndola around midday and have league duties tomorrow when they face Buildcon.